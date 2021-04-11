Report: Capitals believed to have interest in trading for Nick Foligno

One shoe dropped earlier in the day and now we may know why.

Sunday, after trading Jonas Siegenthaler to the New Jersey Devils, TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Capitals are believed to be one of several teams trying to land Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Jarmo Kekalainen’s asking price is apparently a first-round pick.

Believe the #Leafs, #Avs and #caps are among the teams potentially willing to part with a 1st round pick in a Foligno deal – and that list may not be conclusive. https://t.co/jGjNBrHvS2 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 11, 2021

The report suggests the Capitals are interested in landing a depth forward ahead of the trade deadline.

Foligno, the Blue Jackets’ captain, is in the final year of a six-year, $33.5 million deal ($5.5 AAV). Foligno is known as a defensive-reliable winger that can add some pop offensively as well. He has scored 16 points (7g, 9a) in 42 games this season.

Last year during the postseason, Foligno scored six points (2g, 4a) in 10 games while averaging 23 minutes per game.

Foligno has been held out of games before the trade deadline due to an upper-body injury.

Per @BlueJacketsPR — Nick Foligno day-to-day with an upper body injury. Better safe than sorry — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 10, 2021

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, Foligno has some control over where he lands. He has a 10-team no-trade list.

“We’ll have a conversation if something does come up,” Foligno said. “It’s hard for me to say. I’ve not really been in this position. If there’s something that needs to be presented, we’ll talk. Otherwise, I’m just going to go about my business the way I always have.

“It’s definitely unique hearing your name out there. Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll continue to come here and do what I do and continue to be the person I’ve always been.”

Foligno is six years removed from his career-best season where he scored 73 points (31g, 42a) in 79 games.

He once fought Jonas Siegenthaler.

