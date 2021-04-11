Scintillating Nic Dowd goal inspires ridiculous facial expressions in goal hug

Nic Dowd isn’t a natural goal-scorer. He’ll never lead his team in goals. But Sunday against the Boston Bruins, the fourth-line center scored a goal that would even make his senpai, Alex Ovechkin, proud.
After taking a drop pass from Carl Hagelin on an overlap, Dowd skated the puck to the left circle. Then he wound up, fired, and scored. Dowd beat Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar clean. The goal gave the Caps a 5-0 lead.
At first, Dowd seemed like a nonbeliever that it went in. He didn’t celebrate. He just stood there. And then it happened.
Dowd made a sarcastic, inquisitive face as if to say Did I really just do that?
presenting: a mood pic.twitter.com/ZySOiI4QLs
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021
Then Dmitry Orlov entered the frame and made a troll face at John Carlson.
The facial reactions on this Nic Dowd goal 😂 pic.twitter.com/HSEgX5dRsC
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 12, 2021
There’s just so much going on here and it’s all so good.
lol pic.twitter.com/RupyxGAdqS
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) April 12, 2021
Again, what an absolute rip by one Nicholas Dowd.
😋
This beauty gives you half-off @PapaJohns_DMV
pizza tomorrow!
Coupon code: CAPS50https://t.co/DYKap4E0jm pic.twitter.com/6IUoNrhF9U
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021
This is the second time this season Dowd got silly in a goal hug. He also made a face after he passed the puck into the net for a goal.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/cGF5T1kyhT
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2021
Go team!
your washington capitals pic.twitter.com/E4d0qyS8vd
— someone random (@OVECHKlN) April 12, 2021
