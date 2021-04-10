Local Dunkin’ Donuts celebrating TJ Oshie’s 250th career goal with free donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating a TJ Oshie milestone goal with free donuts.

According to Dunkin’, the first 250 guests to visit the Dunkin’ near Capital One Arena (601 F Street NW) at 8 AM on Monday, April 12 will receive a free Oshie donut. The pastry features an Oshie 250 graphic on the top and red, white, and blue sprinkles around the perimeter.

The free donuts will only be available at that location and there’s no purchase necessary though I’m a fan of their cold brews.

The celebration comes after Oshie scored his 250th goal against the Boston Bruins on April 8. Oshie deflected the puck home on a 5-on-3 power play.

Oshie has lent his voice to animated Dunkin’ commercials this season, teaming up with Bruins’ superstar David Pastrnak.

Oshie is a notorious donut fan. Last season, Oshie’s daughter Leni promised dad a donut if he scored in a game on February 10. Oshie scored his 21st goal of the season that night and the family got donuts the very next day.

Dunkin' to Celebrate T.J. Oshie's Scoring Milestone with Limited-Edition Donut Giveaway to First 250 Guests Outside Capital One Arena Dunkin' on April 12 Washington, D.C. (April 10, 2021) – In honor of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scoring his 250th career goal this past Thursday, Dunkin' of DC is offering fans a sweet way to celebrate the scoring milestone. Starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, April 12, the Dunkin' outside the Capital One Arena located at 601 F Street NW will offer the first 250 guests a commemorative T.J. Oshie donut and a Dunkin' gift card.* Featuring a limited-edition T.J. Oshie donut themed logo on an edible sugar topper, the T.J. Oshie donut also pays homage to the Capitals team colors with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

