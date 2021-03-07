Caps at Flyers pregame: Tomlessness

A Washington Capitals team sans Tom Wilson will visit the Philadelphia Flyers this evening. Tom will miss the next couple weeks of hockey to suspension, so the Caps will have to make do without his services.

The puck will be dropped at 7 PM and Chris will be on your recap.

Record 12-6-3 13-6-4 Shot Attempt % 47.7% 49.4% PDO 103.3 101.1 Power Play 18.9% 26.7% Penalty Kill 71.8% 81.1%

Projected Lines

We got second line Sprong action. As per Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Panik – Eller – Sheary

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Re: The Sabres

The Sabres lost their sixth game in a row earlier today. As much noise as I’m making about the Predators and #forsbergwatch, the Sabres are probably gonna start selling first.

Here’s a fun tweet encapsulating what’s going so wrong.

Except that’s not a complete picture. Poor ol’ Jeff Skinner is still without a single goal, but he’s sure had a lot of looks. Natural Stat Trick puts him just below five expected goals at all strengths.

He’s probably the unluckiest forward in the NHL this season. The team overall isn’t much better; their 5.4 shooting percentage is the lowest in the NHL — less than half of what today’s opponents are shooting (11.7). RIP that team.

Storylines

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

