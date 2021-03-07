Caps at Flyers pregame: Tomlessness

A Washington Capitals team sans Tom Wilson will visit the Philadelphia Flyers this evening. Tom will miss the next couple weeks of hockey to suspension, so the Caps will have to make do without his services.
The puck will be dropped at 7 PM and Chris will be on your recap.
|Record
|12-6-3
|13-6-4
|Shot Attempt %
|47.7%
|49.4%
|PDO
|103.3
|101.1
|Power Play
|18.9%
|26.7%
|Penalty Kill
|71.8%
|81.1%
We got second line Sprong action. As per Samantha Pell:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Panik – Eller – Sheary
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
The Sabres lost their sixth game in a row earlier today. As much noise as I’m making about the Predators and #forsbergwatch, the Sabres are probably gonna start selling first.
Here’s a fun tweet encapsulating what’s going so wrong.
outdated https://t.co/cOxszNKdSO pic.twitter.com/6TSJNvkE2P
— United States of Vanecek (@StarterSamsonov) March 7, 2021
Except that’s not a complete picture. Poor ol’ Jeff Skinner is still without a single goal, but he’s sure had a lot of looks. Natural Stat Trick puts him just below five expected goals at all strengths.
He’s probably the unluckiest forward in the NHL this season. The team overall isn’t much better; their 5.4 shooting percentage is the lowest in the NHL — less than half of what today’s opponents are shooting (11.7). RIP that team.
A warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama is on the verge of securing the first Amazon workers union. Power to them and to anyone who wants to, y’know, be free not to wear a diaper at work. Here’s the other Tom, whose hits are always righteous, yet who has not yet acknowledged my very good meme.
Amazon workers in Alabama felt disrespected and unsafe and so they are trying to form a union. This election for 5,800 mostly Black workers in Alabama up against such a huge and predatory corporation as @Amazon is the David and Goliath workers’ rights story of the 21st Century. pic.twitter.com/PpJ2eGd1BY
— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 6, 2021
There’s also a letter you can sign in support.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On