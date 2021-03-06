We’re on Forsberg watch #forsbergwatch

The Nashville Predators just lost a laugher to the (#ActuallyGood) Florida Panthers. That 6-2 drubbing was Nashville’s third loss in a row. The team now sits sixth in the central division, with HockeyViz putting their chances of making the playoffs below 20 percent.

So, are the Nashville Predators about to trade Filip Forsberg? We’re going on #forsbergwatch.

In February, Elliotte “ELF” Friedman fed us the scoop on Nashville’s thinking.

“There’s talk about what they’re going to do,” Friedman said in February. “Word is maybe only three untouchables — Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Pekka Rinne, who’s toward the end of his career. I think other than that, the Predators are willing to listen on just about anybody. That includes Filip Forsberg.”

Forsberg, 26, has scored 23 points in 24 games this season. He’s a shoot-first winger, currently sporting the third highest shot-attempt rate in the league. That even-strength production plus an outsized role on the Preds power play mean Forsberg is a 6’1″ Swedish bundle of offense. From HockeyViz, here’s his isolated impact:

You may remember that Forsberg was originally drafted by Washington. In 2013 Forsberg was traded for Martin Erat and Michael Latta. We called it a “bad trade” that day. We were right.

Forsberg currently earns $6 million against the cap per season. That deal ends after the 2021-22 season, and his next deal will likely see him earning even more. Are the Predators ready for that increase?

After Nashville’s loss on Saturday, The Athletic’s Nashville beat writer, Adam Vingan, had this to say:

The Predators do not play at home again until March 23. I have a hard time imagining the roster looking the same when they return. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 6, 2021

👀

The trade deadline is on April 12. We’re on the beat. #forsbergwatch

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet

This story would not be possible without Natural Stat Trick and HockeyViz. Please consider joining us in supporting them using Patreon.