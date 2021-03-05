Brandon Carlo hospitalized after Tom Wilson hit

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media that defender Brandon Carlo was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on Friday night.

Carlo left the game after taking a high hit from Tom Wilson along the boards.

Late in the first period, Wilson plowed into Carlo in the corner of the ice, with Carlo’s head apparently hitting the glass. After the hit, Carlo immediately clutched to protect his head. He left under aid of support staff and did not return to the game. After Washington’s 5-1 loss, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy shared what happened next.

Cassidy said that Brandon Carlo was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 6, 2021

Wilson was not penalized on the play, though he later fought twice. There are reports yet on possible supplemental discipline.

In 2018, Wilson was suspended twenty games (later lowered to fourteen) for an illegal check to the head.

Carlo, 24, is a five-year veteran, having played all five seasons for Boston. A defender, he has two goals and one assist this season.

“I saw the hit,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette told the press, as reported by Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. “I mean, [Tom Wilson]’s feet were on the ice, he stayed down with everything. It just looked like a hard hit in the corner. I’m not sure exactly sure what happened but to me it looked like just a hit.”

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington