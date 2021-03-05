Oh lawdy that was not great: Bruins beat Caps 5-1

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins did battle in what was expected to be a spicy affair and we sure got that spice early and often. Who would win the actual hockey part of the game?

Everyone’s favorite Bruin, Brad Marchand opened the scoring after he set a pick on Evgeny Kuznetsov and rolled to the front of the net. Everyone’s second favorite Bruin, Trent Frederic was next. Patrice Bergeron and Marchand again for four. Nick Ritchie made it five.

Jakub Vrana finished a Nicklas Backstrom assist to break the shutout and give Nick his 700th career assist.

Bruins beat Caps 5-1.

I thought the Caps got the better of the even-strength play in the first period and were unlucky to not have gotten on the board. Their only power play of the period was rather pitiful and they are really struggling on the road in that regard of late.

Jaroslav Halak still giving me nightmares. Why is this man increasingly average against every single team other than the Caps.

still giving me nightmares. Why is this man increasingly average against every single team other than the Caps. I don’t really have a hot take on the Tom Wilson hit on Brandon Carlo. Some on Twitter saying it was “garbage” and that Tom should be spinning the DOPS wheel again. Others saying it was perfectly clean and just unfortunate. I’m somewhere in the middle and will be sitting on the fence, but I do think he will eventually end up with a suspension here. I think Tom’s case for no postgame punishment actually gets hurt by the fact that there was no penalty called on ice because that apparently makes sense in the NHL.

Notable for NHL safety purposes, Wilson’s last suspension was October 2018, over the 18 month threshold. — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) March 6, 2021

The Caps were horrible in the second. They got away from playing actual hockey and were too focused on retribution and the such…I guess. The Bruins capitalized on that and took a deserved big lead. Almost like the scoreboard is what matters most.

A lot of the stuff in this game doesn’t happen if the refs just police the first game between these two teams. They didn’t. We got this. Worked out for Boston I guess.

Brenden Dillon and TJ Oshie were two of the biggest offenders in trying to find someone to hit instead of trying to win a hockey game. Dillon in particular got lost multiple times defensively leading directly to goals against. Poor Vitek Vanecek .

and were two of the biggest offenders in trying to find someone to hit instead of trying to win a hockey game. Dillon in particular got lost multiple times defensively leading directly to goals against. Poor . Jack Edwards is entirely too invested in the Bruins and it can get very weird in games like this. Sometimes it feels like he’s one step away from just saying, “Yo, [expletive] the Caps.” Here are a few examples of his “work” from tonight. Never forget how good we have it with Joe B and Locker.

When Boston scored with Wilson in the box for fighting Tinordi, the guy's goal call was "Nice goin' Tom!" which is so bad I almost respect it. — Nick (@ngreenizan) March 6, 2021

The third period was a nothing fest. Start and stop. Start and stop. Start and stop.

Zdeno Chara going after Brad Marchand was fun to see though. Bizzaro world.

going after was fun to see though. Bizzaro world. Congrats to Nicklas Backstrom for recording assist number 700. Sorry that it had to be in a game like this, Nick. Backy is a future Hall of Famer and we are so lucky to have had him in DC for his entire career.

Next up for the Caps is the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night as the road trip continues. Let’s hope we get more hockey, less whatever this was.

Screenshot courtesy of NESN