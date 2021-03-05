Oh lawdy that was not great: Bruins beat Caps 5-1

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins did battle in what was expected to be a spicy affair and we sure got that spice early and often. Who would win the actual hockey part of the game?
Everyone’s favorite Bruin, Brad Marchand opened the scoring after he set a pick on Evgeny Kuznetsov and rolled to the front of the net. Everyone’s second favorite Bruin, Trent Frederic was next. Patrice Bergeron and Marchand again for four. Nick Ritchie made it five.
Jakub Vrana finished a Nicklas Backstrom assist to break the shutout and give Nick his 700th career assist.
Bruins beat Caps 5-1.
Notable for NHL safety purposes, Wilson’s last suspension was October 2018, over the 18 month threshold.
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) March 6, 2021
When Boston scored with Wilson in the box for fighting Tinordi, the guy's goal call was "Nice goin' Tom!" which is so bad I almost respect it.
— Nick (@ngreenizan) March 6, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsBruins Raspberry @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/HpGUZzWX41
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 6, 2021
Next up for the Caps is the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night as the road trip continues. Let’s hope we get more hockey, less whatever this was.
