Tom Wilson fights Jarred Tinordi and Trent Frederic in same game

Tom Wilson was a busy boy in Friday’s Capitals-Bruins game.
Wilson knocked Brandon Carlo out of the game with a big hit in the first period. Later, he got in two fights with two different Bruins heavyweights.
Wilson’s first fight came against Jarred Tinordi – the son of former Capitals defenseman Mark Tinordi. The 29-year-old Tinordi, who was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators last Saturday, was playing in his second game with the Bruins. The bout was fantastic — minus the result afterward.
The Bruins scored three unanswered goals in the second period, jumping out to a huge 4-0 lead.
In the third period, Wilson finally got his hands on Trent Frederic, days after the Bruins forward targeted Alex Ovechkin. The fight was one-sided and won by Wilson. In the exchange, Frederic was given an extra two-minute minor for instigating and a ten-minute misconduct.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On