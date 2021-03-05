Tom Wilson fights Jarred Tinordi and Trent Frederic in same game

Tom Wilson was a busy boy in Friday’s Capitals-Bruins game.

Wilson knocked Brandon Carlo out of the game with a big hit in the first period. Later, he got in two fights with two different Bruins heavyweights.

Wilson/Tinordi fight

Wilson’s first fight came against Jarred Tinordi – the son of former Capitals defenseman Mark Tinordi. The 29-year-old Tinordi, who was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators last Saturday, was playing in his second game with the Bruins. The bout was fantastic — minus the result afterward.

The Bruins scored three unanswered goals in the second period, jumping out to a huge 4-0 lead.

Wilson/Frederic fight

In the third period, Wilson finally got his hands on Trent Frederic, days after the Bruins forward targeted Alex Ovechkin. The fight was one-sided and won by Wilson. In the exchange, Frederic was given an extra two-minute minor for instigating and a ten-minute misconduct.

