Ugly ugliness: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took on the Boston Bruins in a game that we would all like to quickly forget. It was over in the second period and the Caps eventually fell 5-1 in regulation.

The Caps outshot the Bruins 32 to 25 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 36 to 33.

Good first period. Everything fell apart from there. It’s not worth really delving into the finite team stats when this was less of a hockey game and more of a gongshow.

Congrats to Nicklas Backstrom on his 700th career assist. Ian has a great post together detailing some of the insane facts about this achievement. Check it out.

John Carlson and Brenden Dillon were god-awful. I feel like they were personally responsible for three goals due to just lack of awareness, positioning issues, and some “giveupness”. The pairing shared a minus-10 scoring chance differential and a minus-five high danger chance differential at five-on-five. That’s pretty much the entire difference in this game.

and were god-awful. I feel like they were personally responsible for three goals due to just lack of awareness, positioning issues, and some “giveupness”. The pairing shared a minus-10 scoring chance differential and a minus-five high danger chance differential at five-on-five. That’s pretty much the entire difference in this game. I don’t have a ton more for you from this one. Poor Vitek Vanecek. Move on and beat Philly in a couple of days.

SO many apples, all with the @Capitals. Stick taps to @backstrom19 on notching his 700th NHL assist. pic.twitter.com/2tG6ENN2Hx — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 6, 2021

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins

Screenshot courtesy of NESN