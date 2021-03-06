Home / Analysis / Ugly ugliness: numbers for the morning after

Ugly ugliness: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

March 6, 2021 7:35 am

The Washington Capitals took on the Boston Bruins in a game that we would all like to quickly forget. It was over in the second period and the Caps eventually fell 5-1 in regulation.

The Caps outshot the Bruins 32 to 25 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 36 to 33.

  • Good first period. Everything fell apart from there. It’s not worth really delving into the finite team stats when this was less of a hockey game and more of a gongshow.
  • Congrats to Nicklas Backstrom on his 700th career assist. Ian has a great post together detailing some of the insane facts about this achievement. Check it out.
  • John Carlson and Brenden Dillon were god-awful. I feel like they were personally responsible for three goals due to just lack of awareness, positioning issues, and some “giveupness”. The pairing shared a minus-10 scoring chance differential and a minus-five high danger chance differential at five-on-five. That’s pretty much the entire difference in this game.
  • I don’t have a ton more for you from this one. Poor Vitek Vanecek. Move on and beat Philly in a couple of days.

