Ugly ugliness: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took on the Boston Bruins in a game that we would all like to quickly forget. It was over in the second period and the Caps eventually fell 5-1 in regulation.
The Caps outshot the Bruins 32 to 25 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 36 to 33.
SO many apples, all with the @Capitals. Stick taps to @backstrom19 on notching his 700th NHL assist. pic.twitter.com/2tG6ENN2Hx
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 6, 2021
