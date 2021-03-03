Report: Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals table contract negotiations until April

NBCSN’s Bob McKenzie is reporting that Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan and superstar Alex Ovechkin have had “multiple conversations” about a possible contract extension during the season.

After their most recent talk, the two sides agreed to table talks until April.

Here was Bob McKenzie’s full report from NBCSN’s intermission coverage:

Well there have been multiple conversations over the course of the season between Alex Ovechkin, who represents himself – there’s no agent involved here. So it’s just a matter of Alex Ovechkin talking to general manager Brian MacLellan of the Washington Capitals. They talked earlier this season. They engaged there. They decided to re-engage and pick up talks again when it gets into April. Nobody’s overly concerned at this point. Ovechkin wants to be with the Capitals. The Capitals want to have Ovechkin back. The question, I guess, how much above the $9.5 million cap hit that he currently carries would he expect to get to stay in Washington and for how many years might he want to play. It’s a very simple equation when you think about it for the Washington Capitals. Anything above $9.5 million – for every million dollars you’re asking for, that’s a million you have to subtract somewhere else. So it’s really up to Alex Ovechkin to determine how much is necessary for him to come back and play for the Caps, but to try and do so by diminishing the strength of the Capitals as a legitimate Cup contender. So they’ll get back to the table sometime in April probably and try to get this hammered out before the end of the season.

Ovechkin, 35, is in the final year of a 13-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2008. Both parties over the last year — the organization (Ted Leonsis, Brian MacLellan) and the player — have stated publicly that they’d like to come to a new agreement.

The two sides first began talking about a new deal shortly after the Capitals were eliminated from the playoffs last season. Afterward, both sides agreed to table talks until training camp.

“I don’t think we are in a rush,” Ovechkin said in January. “We understand everything that’s happening right now so whatever is done is done. We’re going to talk and see.”

A Russian report in September said that the Capitals offered Ovi a three- to a five-year extension worth about $10 million per season. Meanwhile, a source told RMNB Ovechkin’s initial asking price was likely Connor McDavid money.

In November, Ovechkin revealed to Russian Television International that he’d like to play for another two to five seasons in the NHL with the Capitals and then play his final game with Dynamo Moscow, the Russian hockey team he started his career with and now serves as an advisor.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB