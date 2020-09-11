Report: Capitals offered Alex Ovechkin a three to five year contract extension worth around $10 million per season

Alex Ovechkin will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

According to general manager Brian MacLellan, the Caps had initial conversations with Ovechkin about an extension in the days after the team was eliminated in the first round of the 2020 playoffs by the New York Islanders. Both sides ended up agreeing to table the talks until training camp.

Now comes a Russian report of a potential starting point of a new deal for Ovechkin.

According to metaratings.ru, the Capitals offered a slight raise to their 34-year-old sniper.

Capitals management has offered the team captain a contract with a term of three to five years with an average salary of $9.5-10 million per season.

Ovechkin is coming off a historic 13-year, $124 million contract that netted him $9.538 million per season.

Several reputable Russian sports websites picked up the news, including sports.ru, but the normal caveats apply about Russian reports and their credibility: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Ovechkin scored 48 goals last season, sharing the Rocket Richard Trophy with David Pastrnak. If he continues to elude age regression, he could challenge Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record of 894. Ovechkin’s already eighth all-time with 706.