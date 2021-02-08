Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov return to practice

It appears Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov will be removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List later today. The league updates its list at 5 PM daily.

Monday, the two players took to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex before the start of Capitals practice at noon. Kuznetsov and Samsonov had been on protocol since January 20 – a span of 19 days.

Kuznetsov skated on the team’s fourth line while Samsonov took rotations as the third goalie with Vitek Vanecek and Craig Anderson.

The lines were as follows via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:

Capitals lines at Monday practice: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Sheary-Eller-Carr

Panik-Kuznetsov-Sprong Chara-Carlson

Dillon-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

*Siegenthaler/Schultz Vanecek

Anderson

Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 8, 2021

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, the players took the ice nearly a half-hour before the team’s regularly scheduled practice.

Kuznetsov is on the ice 25 minutes ahead of practice. Remains to be seen what/how much he does.

Samsonov is working with Coach Murray and the other goalies ahead of practice.

Earlier on Sunday, Capitals head coach provided a confusing update on his two Russian stars.

“[Kuznetsov and Samsonov] remain on COVID protocol,” Laviolette said. “They joined our group yesterday and they are starting to begin workouts but they remain on protocol.”

After the Capitals’ 7-4 loss, Laviolette expanded upon his previous remark slightly.

“We’ll reassess everything again (on Monday),” Laviolette said. “Those guys haven’t been on the ice. If they did touch the ice, it might have been for the first time (Sunday) and away from the team. I think we’re going to assess everything when we get past this game.”

Kuznetsov and Samsonov, as well as Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov, were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List in January after the four Russians spent time together in a hotel room during the team’s first road trip of the season. The league found out when Ilya Samsonov tested positive for COVID-19, causing the league to contact trace. The Capitals were fined $100,000. Ovechkin and Orlov, who supposedly have COVID-19 antibodies, only stayed on the list for 10 days and missed four and five games respectively.

Lars Eller and TJ Oshie have filled in for Kuznetsov in the second-line center hole while Vanecek took over starting duties with Samsonov out. Vanecek won the NHL’s Rookie of the Month award in January after not losing a game in regulation during his first month in the NHL.

It’s unclear how quickly the players will assimilate back into the team. The Capitals are currently on a three-game losing streak. They play Philadelphia at home again on Tuesday before traveling to Buffalo for games on Thursday and Saturday.

Jakub Vrana is now the only Capitals player serving time on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List.

