Confusing: Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are still on COVID protocol but have re-joined the team for workouts

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov remain on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List and missed their eighth game of the season since entering isolation on January 21.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced to the media prior to the matinee match-up with Philadelphia, that Kuzy and Samsonov are back with the team, but had a caveat.

“[Kuznetsov and Samsonov] remain on COVID protocol,” Laviolette said. “They joined our group yesterday and they are starting to begin workouts but they remain on protocol.”

It’s unclear why the two Russians were able to return while still being on the COVID-19 Unavailability list. Here is Sunday’s updated list that included new addition Jakub Vrana.

Samsonov was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on January 21st. According to the NHL Positive Test Protocol, if he was symptomatic he would be cleared after 10 days since he first experienced symptoms and 24 hours since his last fever, or if he tested negative twice after his symptoms cleared. Today will be day 18 since Samsonov and Kuzy were put into quarantine.

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov went on the COVID-19 Unavailability List the same day as Kuzy and Samsonov but have since returned to the team. Orlov and Ovi have antibodies from previous contact with COVID-19 but were still required to do a 10-day quarantine.