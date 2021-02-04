Caps at Rangers pregame: Can we be normal?

Much like myself, the Capitals are in New York City! They’re facing off against the New York Rangers tonight and I have to be honest with you all. If the Capitals blow another three goal lead, I will scream so loud that I will wake up the small children in the apartment above me and I will not be able to fall asleep ever again because they’ll be running around. My scream will break windows. Please, Capitals. Please have a normal, chill win.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and Peter Hassett is your recapper for the evening.

Record 3-4-2 6-1-3 Shot Attempt % 50.3% 47.3% PDO 98.0 104.5 Power Play 15.8% 40.9% Penalty Kill 79.4% 77.8%

Projected Lines

We don’t have lines for this morning, but the lovely Samantha Pell at the Washington Post shared the lines from Wednesday afternoon’s practice. You will note, there is no Eller, Sheary, Schultz, Kuznetsov, or Samsonov:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Oshie – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Carr – Sgarbossa – Sprong Chara – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Gritty Art

The Flyers are making sure that even though there are no fans inside, there is still plenty to keep track of inside the arena. Here’s Gritty, getting a painting done of himself. Gritty will always be one of the best things to happen to this league.

“Paint me like one of your French grits” 😂 pic.twitter.com/soxhJ70jrh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 4, 2021

Hang this over the Mona Lisa pic.twitter.com/jOis8gJi1S — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 4, 2021

Storylines

Ovi Bobblehead

Did you see this Ovechkin bobblehead? I need to make sure everyone saw it because it’s very cute. Casual reminder that it is limited-edition, so grab it while ya can!

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article promoting the Ovechkin bobblehead. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB