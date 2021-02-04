Caps at Rangers pregame: Can we be normal?

By Elyse Bailey
Much like myself, the Capitals are in New York City! They’re facing off against the New York Rangers tonight and I have to be honest with you all. If the Capitals blow another three goal lead, I will scream so loud that I will wake up the small children in the apartment above me and I will not be able to fall asleep ever again because they’ll be running around. My scream will break windows. Please, Capitals. Please have a normal, chill win.
Puck drop is at 7 PM and Peter Hassett is your recapper for the evening.
|Record
|3-4-2
|6-1-3
|Shot Attempt %
|50.3%
|47.3%
|PDO
|98.0
|104.5
|Power Play
|15.8%
|40.9%
|Penalty Kill
|79.4%
|77.8%
We don’t have lines for this morning, but the lovely Samantha Pell at the Washington Post shared the lines from Wednesday afternoon’s practice. You will note, there is no Eller, Sheary, Schultz, Kuznetsov, or Samsonov:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Oshie – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Carr – Sgarbossa – Sprong
Chara – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Orlov – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|2/7
|2/9
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|2/4
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|2/11
|2/13
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
The Flyers are making sure that even though there are no fans inside, there is still plenty to keep track of inside the arena. Here’s Gritty, getting a painting done of himself. Gritty will always be one of the best things to happen to this league.
“Paint me like one of your French grits” 😂 pic.twitter.com/soxhJ70jrh
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 4, 2021
A-R-T pic.twitter.com/F21PGyLDVt
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 4, 2021
Hang this over the Mona Lisa pic.twitter.com/jOis8gJi1S
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 4, 2021
Did you see this Ovechkin bobblehead? I need to make sure everyone saw it because it’s very cute. Casual reminder that it is limited-edition, so grab it while ya can!
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers
