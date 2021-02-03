Frederick Magazine names RMNB Best Blog

We have some personal news to share!

Frederick Magazine, the must-read periodical for all Frederick County residents, released their annual Best Of Frederick list on Monday.

A very familiar website has won Best Blog.

omgggg, that’s us!

RMNB, which was founded by me and Peter (two Frederick High School graduates), won best blog narrowly beating out two tremendous, must-read Frederick websites: Housewives of Frederick County and Out 40. It’s the third Best Blog award RMNB has won over the last four years. We were also named Best Blog by the Frederick News Post in 2018 and 2019.

Other notable Frederick winners include Frederick High School (Best HS Sports), Baker Park (Best Park), The Tasting Room (Best Restaurant), Flying Dog Brewery (Best Brewery), Tenth Ward Distillery (Best Distillery), and AKA Friscos (Best Lunch).

You can view the whole list here.

The Frederick Magazine’s BOF edition (subscribe) is available in local stores now including my local Wegman’s.

Headline graphic: Frederick Magazine cover/Ian Oland fanciness