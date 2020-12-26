Rudy Carlson emulates father, drinks out of miniature Stanley Cup

Rudy Carlson might have only been a month-old when his dad, John Carlson, won the Stanley Cup, but he clearly remembers something from that moment in time.

Why do I say that? Because Saturday morning, Gina Carlson shared an adorable video where Rudy makes a serious mess on their mug while mom feeds the family’s newborn son, Sawyer.

Video

“Some of Rudy’s mischievous acts since having Sawyer,” Gina writes. “Can’t look away from him for a second, how does anyone have more than three kids!!!!?”

Rudy appears to have grabbed multiple Diet Cokes and filled the bowl of the family’s replica Stanley Cup with soda. Mom catches him taking a few celebratory drinks.

When five-year-old Lucca notices the choas, he runs into the sun room, fixes the askew soda cans, and laughs at what his brother has done.

“Imagine these two winning a Cup together in 15-20 years,” Gina adds.

This was not Rudy’s first experience with the Stanley Cup. In July 2018, he got to become friends with the real thing, sitting in the NHL’s championship trophy and napping with it.

✌🏼months old 7.4.18 🏆 A post shared by Gina Carlson (@gnanucci) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

Rudy has recently shown an interest in hockey just like his brother Lucca – who recently had his first hockey practice.

In her Instagram Story, Mommy Carlson also shared a video of Rudy drinking maple syrup out of the bottle and ruining one of the family’s white couches.

As a father of a three-year-old, I know the struggle. It only takes approximately two seconds for a child, no matter how angelic and perfect, to make a questionable decision and break something.

Headline photo courtesy of @gnacarlson