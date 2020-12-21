Lucca Carlson had his first hockey practice. What position is he going to play? ‘Whatever daddy does.’

Sergei Ovechkin wasn’t the only Capitals kid to have a huge hockey milestone last week.

On Sunday, five-year-old Lucca Carlson (2033 NHL Draft eligible) had his first hockey practice.

Lucca’s mom Gina Carlson documented the day and the excitement she and her son had is so pure.

According to Gina, the family woke up at five in the morning on Sunday to get ready for Lucca’s practice and there was some extra preparation that was needed. Rudy, Lucca’s two-year-old little brother, had to have his Capitals hockey bag ready just like his older brother.

“His bag by the front door this morning made me cry,” Gina wrote on her Instagram Story. “He’s been so excited to start hockey.”

A little after 6 AM, after some pictures, the family was on their way to the rink. When they arrived, Lucca twirled around the rink and looked like a natural. He was color coordinated; he rocked a neon green jersey and hockey stick.

“Proud of him going out there without us and working hard,” Gina said.

Gina asked Lucca what position Lucca wanted to play. “Whatever daddy is,” he replied.

John, a Norris Trophy finalist in 2020, has taken Lucca to MedStar Capitals Iceplex to skate in the past and both parents would play with Lucca inside and outside their house.

While dad is cool, Lucca’s favorite hockey player is Braden Holtby.

Good luck, kid. We’re rooting for you!