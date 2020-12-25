How the Capitals celebrated Christmas Day

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on every major sport this year and rewrote the NHL’s calendar. 2020 has been so wacky that Christmas Day, usually occurring during the second month of the regular season, fell in the NHL’s offseason.

The Capitals and their significant others went all out to celebrate Christmas. The holiday marks one of the final days the families have with each other exclusively before Capitals’ training camp begins on January 3.

Here’s how they spent the holiday.

Tom Wilson

By all appearances, Tom Wilson, Taylor Pischke, and Halle Wilson had a lazy day at home spending the holiday together as a family. Wilson and Pischke posted several holiday photos on their social media.

TJ Oshie

Lauren Oshie filmed her three children Lyla, Leni, and Campell opening their gifts. The runaway favorite appeared to be a heart-shaped ball pit and a rocket Leni received. For Campbell, it was his first-ever Christmas.

John Carlson

There was another first at the Carlsons as Sawyer Carlson experienced his first Xmas too. Lucca and Rudy received a regulation net from mom and dad, which will be really really fun to shoot at as they chase their hockey dreams.

Carl Hagelin

Capitals’ third line forward Carl Hagelin posted a photo of himself wearing a Santa hat and holding his son Tage. “Merry Christmas!!! First for the little guy 🎄🎄,” Hags wrote.

Nic Dowd

The Dowds spent Christmas at home. Paige posted a Christmas card on her social media. “Merry Christmas from us to you!” Paige wrote on Instagram. She added, “The first year I’m on top of ordering these and mailed them three weeks ago. The mail is delayed and no one has gotten them. Pretend it says Happy New Year when you get it.”

Merry Christmas from the Dowd’s 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/AFF9z0jFyX — Paige Dowd (@paigedowder) December 25, 2020

Louie Dowd also experienced his first Christmas like several other Caps kids. Louie is a New Year’s Eve baby.

Nick Jensen

The Jensens wore a matching pajama set for opening gifts. Murphy even put on a Santa hat. What a good doggo!

Dmitry Orlov/Alex Ovechkin

Dmitry Orlov returned to the United States last Sunday with Alex Ovechkin and is now in quarantine at home. Orlov, who appears to have left his wife Varvara and son Kirill back in Russia, did a workout on a stationary bike and later watched World Junior Championship games.

Brenden Dillon

Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon shared a video that he participated in with the NHL where he’s wearing a ridiculous pajama set and wrapping a hockey stick.

Capitals

The Capitals shared their annual holiday card which was basically an epic Zoom Fail.

They also posted this wreath on social media Christmas day.

Mike Green

Former Capitals defenseman Mike Green returned to DC with his family. We wrote about it here.

Craig Laughlin

Craig Laughlin and his daughter Courtney posted a video wishing Caps fans well and reminding them that the season starts in January. “I’m going to have to practice (my commentating),” Locker joked. “This one was hard.”

Merry Christmas and happy holidays #ALLCAPS fans! @CourtneyL_Caps and I can’t wait to see you guys in January! But boy am I ever rusty! Cheers everybody #merrychristmas #happyholidays pic.twitter.com/AnPGpmuzRR — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) December 24, 2020

Emily Engel-Natzke

The Hershey Bears’ new video coach, Emily Engel-Natzke, posted a photo with her wife Spencer Engel-Natzke, their two cats, and their dog Hat Trick.

Chandler Stephenson

2018 Stanley Cup champion, Chandler Stephenson, posed in a photo with his fiancee Tasha Maltman.

Brooks Laich

Former Cap Brooks Laich shared his well wishes for his followers as well.