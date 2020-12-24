Mike Green returns to Washington DC for Christmas

After a long time away, Mike Green has returned to the city where he first became an NHL superstar.

Thursday, the former Capitals defenseman posted photos of his family exploring the National Mall in Washington DC.

“Merry Christmas,” wrote Green on his Instagram Story.

Green shared a photo from the Lincoln Memorial where he had his son Axel pose. He also published several pics from inside the family’s home in the Kalorama Triangle neighborhood.

Mike and wife Courtney originally bought the fixer upper for $1.3 million in 2018 before renovating it over the next year. Courtney said on Instagram it would be the family’s home when Green retired. Their plans changed, however, and the Greens put the home up for sale in December 2019.

After nearly a year on the market, the house was delisted by the Greens in October 2020.

Last week, Courtney announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child, a boy. The Greens already have one son, Axel (4), and a daughter, Lula (1).

Green, 34, retired in August after 15 seasons in the NHL.

Headline photo courtesy @mikegreen25