‘So stish’: Chandler Stephenson’s engagement to longtime girlfriend Tasha Maltman gets blessing from Alex Ovechkin

By Ian Oland

November 2, 2020 3:02 pm

Chandler Stephenson’s future is now secure in more ways than one.

Three weeks after signing a four-year, $11 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, Stephenson proposed to longtime girlfriend Tasha Maltman. And Tasha said yes.

“Forever ♥️ 10.28.20,” Stephenson wrote on Twitter.

Forever ♥️ 10.28.20

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion received congratulations from several former teammates, including Capitals captain and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin commented, “So stish❤️💪💪,” which is either a [sic unbelievable] misspelling of stylish or an inside joke.

Other former friends in Washington offering congratulations included Devante Smith-Pelly and Chris Bourque as well as Gina Carlson and Tayla Walker.

Tasha also posted the news on her personal Instagram account.

Forever with you!! ♥️💍 10.28.20

Many former Capitals and their wives shared their congratulations there as well.

Congratulations, you two! I hope your upcoming wedding is just as stish!

Headline photos courtesy of@c__s18 and @tasha_maltman

