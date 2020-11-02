‘So stish’: Chandler Stephenson’s engagement to longtime girlfriend Tasha Maltman gets blessing from Alex Ovechkin

Chandler Stephenson’s future is now secure in more ways than one.

Three weeks after signing a four-year, $11 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, Stephenson proposed to longtime girlfriend Tasha Maltman. And Tasha said yes.

“Forever ♥️ 10.28.20,” Stephenson wrote on Twitter.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion received congratulations from several former teammates, including Capitals captain and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin commented, “So stish❤️💪💪,” which is either a [sic unbelievable] misspelling of stylish or an inside joke.

Other former friends in Washington offering congratulations included Devante Smith-Pelly and Chris Bourque as well as Gina Carlson and Tayla Walker.

Tasha also posted the news on her personal Instagram account.

Many former Capitals and their wives shared their congratulations there as well.

Congratulations, you two! I hope your upcoming wedding is just as stish!

Headline photos courtesy of@c__s18 and @tasha_maltman