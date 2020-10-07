Home / News / Ex-Cap Chandler Stephenson signs four-year extension with Vegas Golden Knights

Ex-Cap Chandler Stephenson signs four-year extension with Vegas Golden Knights

By Peter Hassett

October 7, 2020 3:19 pm

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that they have signed a four-year extension with forward Chandler Stephenson.

You might remember Stephenson, 26, from such memories as “that time the Caps won the Stanley Cup.”

Stephenson’s deal is worth an average of $2.75 million a year, a big raise for a player considered NHL marginal just two years ago. Stephenson had a breakthrough season since his trade to the Knights (for picks) in December. Stephenson scored in his first game as a Knight, and then seven more times in 41 games, adding 14 assists, and clocking lots of ice time with scrubs like Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.

Stephenson and the Knights were eliminated the NHL conference finals by the Dallas Stars. Stephenson scored three goals and two assists in a twenty-game postseason run.

