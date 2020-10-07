Ex-Cap Chandler Stephenson signs four-year extension with Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that they have signed a four-year extension with forward Chandler Stephenson.

You might remember Stephenson, 26, from such memories as “that time the Caps won the Stanley Cup.”

Stephenson’s deal is worth an average of $2.75 million a year, a big raise for a player considered NHL marginal just two years ago. Stephenson had a breakthrough season since his trade to the Knights (for picks) in December. Stephenson scored in his first game as a Knight, and then seven more times in 41 games, adding 14 assists, and clocking lots of ice time with scrubs like Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.

Chandler Stephenson (4×2.75m extension with Las Vegas) is a defensive forward with a good shot. pic.twitter.com/4Iw60XFan8 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 7, 2020

Stephenson and the Knights were eliminated the NHL conference finals by the Dallas Stars. Stephenson scored three goals and two assists in a twenty-game postseason run.

