Ex-Cap Chandler Stephenson signs four-year extension with Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that they have signed a four-year extension with forward Chandler Stephenson.
You might remember Stephenson, 26, from such memories as “that time the Caps won the Stanley Cup.”
Stephenson’s deal is worth an average of $2.75 million a year, a big raise for a player considered NHL marginal just two years ago. Stephenson had a breakthrough season since his trade to the Knights (for picks) in December. Stephenson scored in his first game as a Knight, and then seven more times in 41 games, adding 14 assists, and clocking lots of ice time with scrubs like Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.
Chandler Stephenson (4×2.75m extension with Las Vegas) is a defensive forward with a good shot. pic.twitter.com/4Iw60XFan8
— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 7, 2020
Stephenson and the Knights were eliminated the NHL conference finals by the Dallas Stars. Stephenson scored three goals and two assists in a twenty-game postseason run.
Now here is a tenuously related tweet from my friend Ben.
The worst part of this trade:
“I’m Bev Stephenson, Proud Hockey Mom of #Knights forward, Chandler Stephenson.” pic.twitter.com/R0cbNfftRL
— Ben Hurl Scarbs (@1bscarbro) December 3, 2019
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On