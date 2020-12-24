Washington Capitals fail spectacularly on Zoom for 2020 Holiday Card

The Washington Capitals went avant-garde for their 2020 holiday card.

And to be honest, all the awkwardness and failing really captures the year 2020 as a whole.

Video

“Hello, guys,” Evgeny Kuznetsov says as he begins the Zoom call with the team. “Can you hear me? Are you here?”

Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and John Carlson pop up on the screen. Alex Ovechkin tries to connect from Russia but never does.

“Nice to see you, PAL,” Carlson says to Wilson, barely being able to contain his laughter.

“No turtlenecks. We’re not going to look like idiots this year,” Carlson remarks before Garnet Hathaway shows up in an onesie.

From there it’s just toilet flushes, snowblower sounds, and the waiting for a payoff that never comes.

Yup, that’s very 2020.