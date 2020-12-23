NHL announces postponement of Carolina Hurricanes’ Stadium Series game

The NHL announced on Wednesday that the Carolina Hurricanes’ first outdoor game is kaput, at least for now.

The team was scheduled to host the 2021 Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium on February 20, 2021. Instead, it has been canceled and will be made up “in the near future.”

“The National Hockey League today announced the postponement of the 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series,” the league wrote in a release. “The 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, featuring the Carolina Hurricanes, originally was scheduled for Feb. 20, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The League intends to return to North Carolina for this signature event in the near future.”

It has not been revealed yet who the Hurricanes’ opponents would be, but the two rumored favorites were the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, however, reported in February that the Caps would ultimately not be in the game.

The Washington Capitals are not the Hurricanes’ opponent in the Stadium Series game next winter at Carter-Finley Stadium, per Caps spokesman. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 15, 2020

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Hurricanes were open to playing several games outdoors this season, but abandoned the idea after the worsening pandemic would limit them to having only 10 percent capacity in the stadium.