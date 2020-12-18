Mike Green announces wife Courtney is pregnant with their third child

Mike Green’s family is getting bigger.

Friday morning, the former Capitals defenseman announced that his wife Courtney is pregnant with the couple’s third child, a boy. Courtney wrote on Instagram that the due date of her second is in May 2021.

“We are beyond excited and feel very blessed,” Green wrote. “I am so grateful for her mind, body and souls sacrifice for our baby boy 👦🏻.”

The Greens already have one son, Axel (4), and a daughter, Lula (1).

After 15 seasons and 880 games in the NHL, Green retired in August at age 34.

“Being an athlete isn’t the only part of who I am,” Green said to The Athletic. “I am a husband, father, son, brother, uncle. I’ve been very fortunate to turn my passion into my profession, but at this point in my life, I’m considering other things that I feel called to do.”

Headline photo courtesy of @mikegreen25