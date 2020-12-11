Braden Holtby’s new mask for the Vancouver Canucks

Braden Holtby is really a member of the Vancouver Canucks and it’s getting really real now.

On Friday, Holtby’s longtime mask painter, David Gunnarsson, debuted the Holtbeast’s new bucket for his first season in The Couve.

According to Gunnarsson, the design of Holtby’s mask is based “on the myth of the Thunderbird, a Canadian northwest coast myth. The huge Thunderbird is flying over the mountains to the ocean to catch orcas with his huge claws. A totally perfect story to create on a Canucks mask.”

Gunnarsson said that the design idea was Holtby’s. He also shared a video with some cryptic music showing the full design of the mask.

While it’s clear Holtby and Gunnarsson meant the design to be a tribute to a different culture, one could argue it’s problematic. According to dictionary.com, a Thunderbird is “a huge, eaglelike bird capable of producing thunder, lightning, and rain (in the mythology of some North American Indians).” The mask is essentially indigenous artwork done by a non-indigenous artist without context or seeming to consult anyone from said culture, which is considered appropriative.

That questionable design decision is out of step with Holtby’s longstanding activism in the DC community.

Per our Holtby appreciation post from the summer:

Holtby is several weeks removed from being trapped behind the Canadian/US border after he didn’t have the proper paperwork for his two tortoises, Honey and Maple. Weeks later, Upper Deck made a trading card of the two reptiles, officially making them the second members of the Holtby family to end up on a big-league hockey card.

Headline photo courtesy of @daveart