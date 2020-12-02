Upper Deck creates hockey card of Honey and Maple Holtby, Tim Hortons honors tortoises on donuts

Tim Hortons sent the Holtby family a gift package on Wednesday officially welcoming them to their new home in Vancouver.

Brandi Holtby shared photos of what they received and the gifts are incredible.

Thank you for hooking us up, @TimHortons !! These custom @UpperDeckSports cards for Honey and Maple are incredible!👌🏼☕️🍩 pic.twitter.com/QAWjY9yUsj — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) December 2, 2020

The gift package included mugs, pucks, and Barbies of Canadian women’s players including goaltender Shannon Szabados. The most newsworthy addition, however, was that Upper Deck created a hockey card of Honey and Maple Holtby. They even put a Vancouver Canucks hockey stick in Honey’s right claw.

That wasn’t the only tortoise tribute either. Tim Hortons also sent the Holtbys customized donuts which include imagery of Honey and Maple.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think our two tortoises would end up on a Long John 😂🍩 @TimHortons pic.twitter.com/u61esUouqE — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) December 2, 2020

One of the images on the donuts was photoshopped by RMNB reader Cassie.

A Canadian Sob Story:

just a goalie and his tortoises https://t.co/zQK2kVvFP1 pic.twitter.com/JNWx0b8iFn — Scumbag Squad (@Never_fLynch) November 19, 2020

The Holtbys are two weeks removed from having Braden forbidden from crossing the US/Canada border with his two tortoises because he did not have the proper paperwork to export them out of the country. After the story went viral, the Holtby family got help from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and Braden rejoined his family two days later.