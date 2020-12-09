Here’s what the NHL’s four division realignment will reportedly look like for the 2020-21 season

The Washington Capitals have won five straight Metropolitan Division championships. That streak will come to an end during the 2020-21 season simply because they won’t be playing in the Metropolitan Division anymore.
According to a report by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Capitals will play in the newly formed East Division along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Earlier in the fall, the Penguins were set to play in the Central Division, but the NHL made a change and brought them back.
Division realignment is necessary due to border crossing issues created by the coronavirus pandemic. All seven Canadian teams will be put together in the Canada Division.
The divisions would look like this.
Canada Division
Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets
East Division
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Washington Capitals
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets
Detroit Red Wings
Florida Panthers
Minnesota Wild
Nashville Predators
Tampa Bay Lightning
West Division
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights
The East Division will consist of six former Metropolitan Division teams and two former Atlantic Division foes (Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres) while the Central Division will feature five teams from the Eastern Conference.
The league’s border of governors must approve any plan including realignment.
The 2020-21 season is expected to begin on January 13 and feature a 56-game schedule. The Capitals will report to training camp on January 1 (if current plans don’t change).
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
