Here’s what the NHL’s four division realignment will reportedly look like for the 2020-21 season

The Washington Capitals have won five straight Metropolitan Division championships. That streak will come to an end during the 2020-21 season simply because they won’t be playing in the Metropolitan Division anymore.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Capitals will play in the newly formed East Division along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Earlier in the fall, the Penguins were set to play in the Central Division, but the NHL made a change and brought them back.

Division realignment is necessary due to border crossing issues created by the coronavirus pandemic. All seven Canadian teams will be put together in the Canada Division.

The divisions would look like this.

Canada Division

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

East Division

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings

Florida Panthers

Minnesota Wild

Nashville Predators

Tampa Bay Lightning

West Division

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues

Vegas Golden Knights

The East Division will consist of six former Metropolitan Division teams and two former Atlantic Division foes (Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres) while the Central Division will feature five teams from the Eastern Conference.

The league’s border of governors must approve any plan including realignment.

The 2020-21 season is expected to begin on January 13 and feature a 56-game schedule. The Capitals will report to training camp on January 1 (if current plans don’t change).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB