Rumored divisional realignment for the NHL’s 2020-21 season would split the Penguins and Capitals

The NHL’s 2020-21 season is going to be different and not just because the Nordiques, North Stars, and Whalers are all coming back in one form or another.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is reporting that not only is there the potential for an All-Canadian division next season but the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, two of the biggest rivals in the sport, are likely to be split up in divisional realignment due to geography.

The divisions would look like this.

Canada Division

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

East Division

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers

Washington Capitals

Central Division

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings

Florida Panthers

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

West Division

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights

The Penguins would play in the Central Division with several Western Conference teams while the Capitals would play in the East, which contains mostly former Metropolitan Division teams and two Atlantic Division foes.

It’s unclear if this would limit the number of matchups between the Capitals and Penguins during the regular season, but if it would, that would be a shame. Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are the two greatest players of the 21st century and are the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson of our time. Combined, they’ve won five MVP awards, 11 Rocket Richard Trophies, and four Stanley Cups over the last 15 seasons. From 2016-18, whoever won the Metropolitan Division’s second-round series between the Capitals and Penguins, went on to win the Stanley Cup all three years.

What do you think of the possible new divisions for 2021?