Rumored divisional realignment for the NHL’s 2020-21 season would split the Penguins and Capitals

The NHL’s 2020-21 season is going to be different and not just because the Nordiques, North Stars, and Whalers are all coming back in one form or another.
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is reporting that not only is there the potential for an All-Canadian division next season but the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, two of the biggest rivals in the sport, are likely to be split up in divisional realignment due to geography.
The divisions would look like this.
Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Carolina Hurricanes
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers
Washington Capitals
Chicago Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets
Detroit Red Wings
Florida Panthers
Nashville Predators
Pittsburgh Penguins
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks
Vegas Golden Knights
The Penguins would play in the Central Division with several Western Conference teams while the Capitals would play in the East, which contains mostly former Metropolitan Division teams and two Atlantic Division foes.
It’s unclear if this would limit the number of matchups between the Capitals and Penguins during the regular season, but if it would, that would be a shame. Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are the two greatest players of the 21st century and are the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson of our time. Combined, they’ve won five MVP awards, 11 Rocket Richard Trophies, and four Stanley Cups over the last 15 seasons. From 2016-18, whoever won the Metropolitan Division’s second-round series between the Capitals and Penguins, went on to win the Stanley Cup all three years.
What do you think of the possible new divisions for 2021?
