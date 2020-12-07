NHL targeting January 13 start date, 56-game schedule: Report

The NHL and the NHLPA continue to make progress on a return to play and now there’s even more clarity about the 2020-21 season.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the NHL is targeting a January 13 start to the season in an attempt to play 56 games next season. Darren Dreger also reported that there will be no more discussions about possible economic changes to the memorandum of understanding, which was first signed this year.

Both sides targeting Jan. 13 start to season in order to get 56-game sked but even with financials no longer an issue as @DarrenDreger first reported, still some work to be done on protocols, schedule, critical date, etc, plus subject to NHL BOG and NHLPA executive board approval https://t.co/ESSjY94Slt — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 8, 2020

One team happy about the news was the Washington Capitals who tweeted this video.

Over the weekend, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that more logistics of next season as well.

“The non-playoff teams would report like in the last few days of December,” Friedman said. “They’d get two or three more extra days. The playoff teams would report around New Year’s Day.

“The regular season would end around May 1st. There would be room there in case they had to make up games. The whole season, with the Stanley Cup handed out, would be sometime between June 30th and July 7th.”

This means that if all goes well next season, there’ll be hockey in approximately 10 out of 12 months during the year.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB