Wonder Woman Lynda Carter shows off new Washington Capitals Reverse Retro jersey

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, is a big Washington Capitals fan and on Thursday, she showed off a lovely gift she received from Adidas.

“Thank you @capitals for letting me be among the first to get the new #reverseretro jersey!” Carter wrote on social media. “The last time I had a screaming eagle on my Caps jersey it said Bondra on the back 😱 @adidashockey #giftedbyadidas”

Capitals Authentic Reverse Retro jerseys sold out in record time during their initial drop online on Tuesday. According to a Fanatics rep, the Caps sold through their inventory much quicker than any other team.

Lynda, who played Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1979, lives in Potomac, Maryland. She was first revealed to be a Capitals fan in 2015 when she posted a photo after attending a playoff game between the Rangers and Caps. Carter later would attend Game Three of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

“Can’t express how happy I am to see my Capitals in the #StanleyCup finals,” Lynda wrote.

She even took a photo with Capitals anthem singers, Bob McDonald and Caleb Green, at ice level.

A few weeks later, the NHL honored Lynda by asking her to take part in the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.

Turns out he’s quite the charmer! — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 21, 2018

“LYNDA, WE FOUND FOUNTAINS,” Alex Ovechkin screamed, setting up a segment where the Capitals captain and Backstrom ridiculously celebrated with the Stanley Cup in the Fountains of Bellagio.

Later that year, fellow Potomac resident Ted Leonsis invited Lynda and her husband to celebrate with him during his day with the Stanley Cup.

Lynda can be followed Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and we hear she reads Capitals blogs. HI, LYNDA! YOURE AWESOME.

Headline photo courtesy of @reallyndacarter