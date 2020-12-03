Alex Ovechkin announces that Reverse Retro jerseys have been added to NHL 21

Alex Ovechkin provided a first glimpse of the Washington Capitals rocking their popular Reverse Retro jerseys in the video game NHL 21 on Thursday. EA Sports made the update in a December patch entitled NHL 21 PATCH 1.3.
Nicklas Backstrom can be seen stickhandling with the puck while later Digi Ovi rips a slap shot.
Time for past guys to meet all our guys #NHL21 ⏳👀 play in sick reverse retro jerseys…take HUT Icons on the team and go back with NHL 94 Rewind 🎮🏒 👉 https://t.co/PBPvavFyrv pic.twitter.com/FjrB3jH1j2
— Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) December 3, 2020
All 31 NHL team’s new Reverse Retro jerseys are available to use in NHL 21 as well as the Dallas Stars’ blackout jerseys.
Here are the significant art updates via EA Sports:
Art
Equipment
The following equipment has been added to NHL 21
Bauer Re-Akt 150 Player Helmet
CCM Tacks 910 Player Helmet
Warrior Alpha DX Gold Player Stick
Warrior Cover RS Pro Player Helmet
Uniforms
The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 21
NHL
Colorado Avalanche Home, Away and Alternate
Dallas Stars Alternate
NHL Reverse Retro Uniforms (All 31 teams)
AHL
Colorado Eagles Home and Away
Henderson Silver Knights Home and Away
ECHL
Newfoundland Growlers Alternate
Rapid City Rush Home, Away and Alternate
Wichita Thunder Home and Away
QMJHL
Acadie-Bathurst Titan Home and Away
Baie-Comeau Drakkar Home and Away
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Home and Away
Cape Breton Eagles Home and Away
Charlottetown Islanders Home, Away and Alternate
Chicoutimi Sagueneens Home and Away
Drummondville Voltigeurs Home and Away
Gatineau Olympiques Home and Away
Halifax Mooseheads Home and Away
Moncton Wildcats Home and Away
Quebec Remparts Home and Away
Rimouski Oceanic Home and Away
Rouyn Noranda Huskies Home and Away
Saint John Sea Dogs Home and Away
Shawinigan Cataractes Home and Away
Sherbrooke Phoenix Home and Away
Val-D’or Foreurs Home and Away
Victoriaville Tigres Home and Away
DEL
Adler Mannheim Home, Away and Alternate
Augsburger Panther Home and Away
Bremerhaven Fischtown Pinguins Home, Away and Alternate
Dusseldorfer EG Home, Away and Alternate
Eisbaren Berlin Home, Away and Alternate
EHC Red Bull Munchen Home and Away
ERC Ingolstadt Home and Away
Grizzlys Wolfsburg Home, Away and Alternate
Iserlohn Roosters Home, Away and Alternate
Kolner Haie Home, Away and Alternate
Krefeld Pinguine Home, Away and Alternate
Nuremberg Ice Tigers Home and Away
Schewenninger Wild Wings Home, Away and Alternate
Straubing Tigers Home, Away and Alternate
Improvements
Updated the Montreal Canadiens Scoreboard and Power Ring Video Art
Fixed an issue where the North Bay Battalion uniforms were missing the chevron logos on their arms
