Alex Ovechkin announces that Reverse Retro jerseys have been added to NHL 21

Alex Ovechkin provided a first glimpse of the Washington Capitals rocking their popular Reverse Retro jerseys in the video game NHL 21 on Thursday. EA Sports made the update in a December patch entitled NHL 21 PATCH 1.3.

Nicklas Backstrom can be seen stickhandling with the puck while later Digi Ovi rips a slap shot.

Video

Time for past guys to meet all our guys #NHL21 ⏳👀 play in sick reverse retro jerseys…take HUT Icons on the team and go back with NHL 94 Rewind 🎮🏒 👉 https://t.co/PBPvavFyrv pic.twitter.com/FjrB3jH1j2 — Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) December 3, 2020

All 31 NHL team’s new Reverse Retro jerseys are available to use in NHL 21 as well as the Dallas Stars’ blackout jerseys.

Here are the significant art updates via EA Sports: