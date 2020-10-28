The Stars’ new alternate jerseys are inspired by the Dallas skyline and not D-Generation X and Monster Energy Drink

On Wednesday, the Dallas Stars introduced the world to its first third jersey since 2006. And they’re sweaters that would make X-Pac proud.

The subtractive jerseys are black and feature neon green highlights on the logo, stripes, letters, and numbers. According to the Stars, the blackout alternates were inspired by Dallas’s iconic cityscape at night. The state of Texas will be featured on the team’s crest for the first time in franchise history. The sweaters are also a callback to the team’s original black jerseys that they wore during their first two decades in the league.

Video

Dallas Stars’ president and CEO Brad Alberts revealed that the team spent two years to finalize the design.

“The jersey design committee was tasked with finding a way to incorporate the heart of the city of Dallas and the spirit of Texas into a uniform,” Dallas Stars’ president Brad Alberts said in a release. “Today is an exciting day as we have worked hard over the last two years at creating a third jersey that will make our fanbase proud, and with the help of adidas Hockey, we feel like the Blackout third jersey will do just that. The Dallas skyline is iconic and introducing Skyline Green into our uniforms is a vibrant reminder our great city.”

How Texas are these jerseys? The collar incorporates design styles from both the Texas state and Texas Revolution flags. And there’s a lone star.

While the jerseys are cool, I do have to point out that the neon design style was most popular like 15 years ago.

These jerseys have A Piece of the Glowing Rock from the Aggro Crag feels.

The Stars say the sweaters will go on sale at their team store on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9:00 AM (CT), as well as on HangarHockey.com. And they’ll look slick both on the ice and in a laser tag arena.

More from the Stars:

Headline photo courtesy of the Dallas Stars