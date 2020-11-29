RMNB Gift Guide: Tons and tons of smol businesses in our community selling cool stuff

Happy super-sized Sunday scaries, everyone. I’ve put together a bunch of links to small business-y vendors in or around our little community. If you’re looking to get gifts for loved ones while also helping out the little guy or little gal or little non-binary pal, this might help.

Also, I’m feeling sick so if I forgot someone, you’re not allowed to get mad at me. Please share more links in the comments.

We’ve also previously shared some book recommendations and the eight best deals we could find for Black Friday (many of which are still active). Our merch store has 20% off right now with the coupon code CYBER2020.

Our friends at Puck’Er Up have merch on sale (code: DEALS2020), including this crackerjack right here.

Seventh and F has a bunch of local-flavor merchandise for any team’s fan.

You Can’t Do That has released a bunch of lovely new merch, including some by our own fave Rachel Cohen. They’re on sale with the code CYBER2020.

Speaking of Rachel Cohen, her Etsy is jam-packed with gorgeous goods of all kinds. I cannot pick a favorite, but this patch is up there.

Rachel’s also on Ko-Fi and available for commissions on her main site.

Black Girl Hockey Club does good work and sells adorable merch, as sometimes modeled by Joel Ward.

The Caps Road Crew is filled with our pals, and they’ve got some merch you can give to folks to infiltrate their ranks.

The NYC Caps Crew sells this stunning work of art as well as a mask.

Micah Blake McCurdy of HockeyViz has recently begun adding abstract art to his store, and I think it’s stunning.

Our best friend in the whole wide world, Ovie The Bulldog, has teamed up with also-good dog Bark-Andre Furry for a good cause. You can sponsor a shirt for a hospitalized child through the Tyler Robinson Foundation. We’ve done so, and we’d love you to join us. Ovie’s on a lot of other merch on BAF’s store as well.

And now, here are many more people from our community who make stuff that might make people you love happy this holiday season.

hayyyshayyy is selling lovely knitted goods and tie dyes on her Etsy.

Sonora Taylor writes scary books. I loved the first one I read and just started a second. Her work is on Bookshop., but you can get ebook versions from Mister Bezos if you want to break the rules.

Tia runs Sunflowers 4 Tia, which sells lovely homemade jewelry and dog collars. Here’s some of those collars being modeled.

My friend makes jewelry, also brilliant paracord dog collars over on Instagram @ shopsunflowers4tia Here are my bois modeling her collars pic.twitter.com/md29VWzr4r — L May (@LDMay) November 19, 2020

Fatou’s BFF sells candles and crystals and all kinds of stuff I know nothing about at My Little Magic Shop.

Amanda Adams sells gorgeous homemade jewelry and donates a portion of her sales to the Trevor Project.

Caitlin paints custom letters and canvases for nurseries and all kinds of other projects.

Zach makes custom maps for your anniversary or home or whatever you need.

Concannock makes delightfully creepy designs on Threadless and on Redbubble

Joshua Feldman makes all kinds of wonderful DC-themed pins.

Q’s sister Kimmy runs Crazy Love Lettering, where she makes lovely hand-lettered items with calligraphy skills I cannot understand.

Over at Black-Eyed Susan, Baltimore Berserk makes an award-winning hot sauce that I have personally used (Death by Chocalate: Hot) and loved. If you use code RMNB you can get 15% off.

Rude Peasant does commissions to put pictures of your pets in space using the appropriately named website yourpetsinspace.com. I can also personally recommend this one as well.

Chris Burger’s 14-year-old son CJ has a genius business. He sells pieces to board game pieces that you may have lost so you don’t have to buy a whole new game.

Tony sells aptly topical t-shirts at Our Nightmare Is Over and more under Dead Bat Designs.

Ash sells very pretty cotton face masks and tie dye infant onesies for any possible jam band fans in your life who are not yet potty-trained.

Martyn is an electronic musician with some a bunch of work available in different format from digital to vinyl.

I am sure I’ve missed many great makers of stuff here, especially by BIPOC and non-cis dude-persons, so please drop some links and details below. Also, a reminder that you’re not allowed to get mad at me if I left something out. Because I don’t feel well.