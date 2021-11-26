RMNB community gift guide: gift ideas from small and independent shops in our community

Happy Black Friday to all my fellow travelers here in late capitalism.

We have tried something new this holiday season. We asked folks in our community if they have any small or independent stores that sell possible holiday gifts. We got a ton of great responses, and we’ve collected them below. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a friend or loved one, consider buying something below. There lots of fun and cute ideas here, and your support will go directly to people in our extended hockey community, cutting Jeff Bezos out.

We’ll have more holiday gift guide stuff in the coming days, but this is a great start. Thank you to everyone who submitted.

From Lena K.

I make memory animals and ornaments out of clothes. If someone you loved isn’t with us any more I can turn their clothes into a huggable sweet stuffie you’ll treasure forever. Makes a great gift for family and friends. Or maybe you have your favorite PJ bottoms you attended Zoom meetings in this crazy year? Turn them into an adorable stuffed animal!

I have read three of Sonora’s works and can personally attest that they’re great. From Sonora:

From: Lindsay D.

The Goodest Girl Portraits creates unique and stylish portraits of your favorite animal companion. Our pets are so special to us. To capture their souls on paper is no simple task, but I try to accomplish it with a little bit of whimsy, humor, and a lot of character. Whether you got a new kitten, or your family dog crossed the rainbow bridge, an original watercolor is a great way to remember a friend. Paintings start at $250, inquiries can be sent to @TheGoodestGirlPortraits on Instagram or by email at TheGoodestGirlPortraits@gmail.com Fun fact, I also made this Ice Cheetah head for a friend back when Chimera was on the team. 😊😊😊

From Andrew R:

My name is Andrew, but I go by Pop.Teacher. (Im a teacher/coach) I sell different Funko Pops as well as old video games and toys, and will be posting more on my Mercari. Funko Pops are great for all ages, they are reasonably priced and can be for collectors, children, and pop culture enthusiasts! Attached is the link to my profile page as well as the link to my instagram where I post different pops for sale! I will ship anywhere in the US with care and promptly. Check out what I’m selling on Mercari! I’m on Instagram as pop.teacher.

From Drew K:

Hey RMNB Crew,

Thanks for running a super fun blog where I can spend time during the day instead of working. It’s super fun most of the time. I am a knifemaker and sell oyster knives and some cool kitchen knives with 100% handmade one of a kind pieces of functional art, handles. My knives can be seen on my Instagram page @djk_Knives where I can be contacted for details. I use exotic hardwoods or stabilized wood for the handles and feature custom mosaic pins as hardware in the knives. Thanks a lot for supporting small businesses!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Koslow (@djk_knives)

From Beth R.

Hi. Long time fan of your page and even longer fan of the CAPS. I am a maker. I have had a long time jewelry business making silver jewelry with gemstones in the DMV. I specialize in jewelry with meaning especially handmade silver flowers for every birth month. In the past year i have gotten very into making hand-bound journals with thick watercolor paper inside and decorative papers and mixed media serenity boxes(drop your phone in, instant serenity!). I would love to be included in your gift guide. I had a website for years but spent too much time trying to drive traffic to it so i finally went back to etsy where my shop is. Thanks for your consideration and also the years of great CAPS content

From Dave K

Mostly one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments & decorations. Some antique, some collectable. -dave Maimeo’s Memories

From Kira G:

Iris Nicole Candles are handcrafted homemade soy candles from San Diego, CA. Using 100% pure C-3 soy bean wax, each candle is hand poured with care in small batches to ensure quality. These are environmentally friendly and free of phthalate and other toxic chemicals found in paraffin products. The simple clean style of our candles is suited for any type of décor and will look perfect in every room. Our candles come in a variety of containers but as of now we feature a 7 ounce glass jar with a cork lid and a 4 ounce classic glass mason jar with a silver aluminum lid. My website is: irisnicolecandleco.com

From Ellen A:

I am an artist, photographer, designer, and blogger with a penchant for weird and kitschy things. I love to add a little spookiness and retro flair to things I make. There are lots of sparkly things, rainbows, vintage elements, and even scary stuff. Everything from prints to jewelry to original artwork and recipes can be found on http://www.imaginariumarts.com 😄 I also have limited spaces for commissions, so feel free to inquire! (Those might just arrive a little after the holidays.) http://www.imaginariumarts.com/

From Kana:

I’m Kana, an artist from Switzerland and big hockey fan (and F1). I also play in the Swiss women hockey league as a Goalie. I love to draw and I have an Etsy shop with many hockey related items as stickers, notepads, prints and even a comic book. Feel free to check it

I have one of these. It’s gorgeous. From Dan G:

My name is Dan, and I’m from Crownsville, MD. My wife, Nancy, and I make and sell custom hardwood cutting boards out of our garage/woodworking shop. I just quit my job of over 30 years as a gov’t IT contractor at NSA in order to follow my dream of doing this. You can find our work at https://www.dancywood.com/gallery/ Thank you so much for doing this. We’re also die-hard Caps fans, and season ticket holders 🙂 GO CAPS!

Leather handbags (to hide wine inside)

From Kelly C.

My name is Kelly, and I’m a wine educator in Atlanta, GA. I sell “secret wine pocket” leather handbags that I designed in partnership with a female-owned leather handbag company based here in Atlanta. They are fashionable, functional, high-quality “everyday” styled handbags that can discreetly carry a bottle of wine in an insulated wine sleeve while leaving space for all other everyday purse items. It’s the ideal handbag for wine lovers headed out and ready to share a bottle of their favorite wine with friends.

From Nik B.

i don’t have an Official Website (i’m literally broke and can’t afford to host anything like that) but i do have things for sale through redbubble and my etsy and i’m always adding new things as i make them!! it’s usually stickers, since they’re cheap to be able to make, and i’m not sure if it’s allowed to be a third party site, but it’s definitely the way i try to keep extra gas money around. redbubble

etsy

From Mike L:

I have a series of Teepring t-shirt/hoodie stores that I created. First one is a fun pro football project I did: Every major city has a food that it is known for or was invented there or you simply can’t find anywhere else. I decided to have some fun

and mashed up the pro football team colors with the legendary food to create: The National Foodball League! For example, here’s the Washington Half Smokes. All 32 teams are represented 🙂

halfsmokes.jpg The second store is super hero based, almost exclusively Marvel heroes at this point. And I’m currently working on some hockey stuff 🙂 Thanks y’all. You’re my favorite place for Caps content 😀

From Alex B:

My name is Alex and I am from Washington, DC. I sell crackling wick candles that are based on the songs that I release as an independent music producer. Each candle is made with soy-coconut wax and ethically sourced wooden wicks. They are perfect for candle and music lovers who love adventure!

From Lisa Y:

Hey crew, I make jewelry and, as my name Do Good 4 Dogs suggests, I donate profits to animal/dog rescue groups. I only sell through my Facebook page a few times a year, and each time, I designate a group that gets 50% of the merchandise sales. As it so happens, I’m currently having a sale through this Sunday to benefit America’s VetDogs – yes, the group that brought you Captain and Biscuit! I’m a long-time supporter and volunteer with AVD, and even though they don’t technically benefit dogs, they Do Good WITH Dogs for veterans (of which I is one :-). So if you’re inclined to hype my FB page Do Good 4 Dogs, you’d also be helping disabled vets and first responders. Thank ye kindly,

Uh, this is impressive. Whoever ends up acquiring this company owes us a finder’s fee. From Brian S:

Hi guys, Love the posts, keep them coming. Thanks for the exposure… My brother and I grew up in Maryland and are lifelong Caps fans. We recently founded a tech start-up and began engineering digital hockey merchandise.

Our tech is patent pending and unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Right now we’re selling a digital puck holder that tracks your favorite team and updates automatically after every game with team stats, standings, schedules, and more.

It’s the perfect gift for every hockey fan whether you love tech or not. We’re just getting started so please support us as we innovate and disrupt the sports merchandise industry.

Puns, eh? From Erica:

I’m Erica and I am a watercolor artist in DC that makes gifty products for fun people who like color and puns. The stars of my holiday collection are the Party Animals. Check out my prints, mugs, greeting cards, wrapping paper, wine tags, note pads, and other items here! https://www. ericanordberg.com/products

From Pete:

This is my wife’s candle and skincare company. I took this write up from the “about us” section from her web page. Sorry it’s slightly over 100 words, but I would be doing her an injustice to edit it. You are welcome to make whatever modifications you find necessary. Thanks for what you are doing for all the makers who root for the Caps. Go Caps!! Celeste Skincare & Candles was founded in 2018 by local Amador County resident and school teacher Amanda Henry. The company is named after Amanda’s daughter Petra Celeste. Their mission is to share high-quality, non-toxic (paraben and plastic free) beauty products and soy candles with the community. After a life changing head-on car accident in 2017, all three members of the Henry family found themselves reeling from the physical and emotional trauma in different ways. Amanda decided that her purpose was to begin making her own beauty/spa products as therapy and to promote health and happiness with the world! We hope you enjoy using them as much as we delighted in making them.

I forced Corwin to submit because this stuff knocks me out. Just browse it at least. From Corwin:

I am Corwin from massachusetts. i am an artist who creates hockey art with a focus on women’s hockey. here is a link to my redbubble all the best

Now go! Spend! Consume!

Thank you to everyone who submitted. Some submissions have been lightly edited. There are no RMNB affiliate links on anything here, so we will not receive any payment based on anything you may purchase. We’ll have more gift guide stuff coming soon.