Call for submissions: Do you sell gift-y stuff for the holidays?

Last year I collected a bunch of independent or small businesses in our community that had gift options for the holiday seasons. It was a lot of work, and I don’t want to do it again. I want you to do it for me.

If you sell gift-y stuff, please shoot us an email. Read on for more.

Send an email to thecrew and use the subject line: GIFT GUIDE. Tell us who you are and what you sell in under 100 words. Include a link.

For example,

Dear thecrew, My name is A. Oates, and I’m from Ontario. I sell glass Christmas ornaments containing animal bones on Etsy. They’re the perfect gift for the nature lover or dangerous loner in your life.

I will lightly edit (I hope) your messages and collect ’em in an upcoming post for a signal boost that will get a lot of eyes on it right around Thanksgiving.

Don’t just drop stuff into comments. Links and pics often get caught in the spam filter. Please use email thecrew with the subject line GIFT GUIDE.

Here’s a bunch of things we’ve promoted in the past:

apparel

stickers and pins

posters

music (digital downloads, vinyl, whatever)

knitted goods

books

custom maps

hot sauce

missing pieces to board games (!!!)

a tons of other stuff I can’t think of

Your thing doesn’t have to be about hockey, but you must be in our community, whatever that means. If you feel like you are in our community, you are in our community. If you’re a Rangers fan and you hate us, that’s fine too. If your nephew or significant other is not in the community but you are, then they are in the community too, probably. I don’t know. I don’t really care. It’s not like I’m gonna be a jerk about it. This just feels like a good opportunity to connect people and gifts without giving J*ff B*zos a piece of the action.

Deadline is Monday, November 22.