RMNB Gift Guide: Cyber Monday

Happy Cyber Monday, people.

Today marks another great opportunity to save big while buying your sports-related gifts for the holidays. Purchasing your presents now also protects you if the USPS experiences any massive delays delivering. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to overload mail delivery systems as most people are buying online this year.

First off, here are the sales you can currently take advantage of. It will net you big savings on hockey jerseys, hoodies, hats, and signed Capitals merchandise.

Black Friday Sales

Now here are some items worth considering purchasing.

Helpful hint: All the images are linked to the product being shown.

Capitals jerseys

Capitals authentic jerseys, which are usually $225, are nearly $70 off. Just remember to use the coupon code MONDAY during checkout. Replica jerseys are generally over $50 off. Just order soon. Certain sizes of authentic jerseys can go out of stock quickly.

Other suggestions worth considering:

Hoodies

Check out all of the new Capitals hoodies and grab a discounted one for you or your loved one.

Beanies

There are tons of great Capitals’ knit hats available.

Hats

Here are all the available Capitals lids.

Cornhole

If you look deeply in the store, you’ll notice there are all sorts of games that have Capitals designs on them including cornhole tables. I’m especially a fan of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup champion cornhole bag set.

Signed Capitals gear

Fanatics offers a wide variety of signed Capitals merch. And the discounts right now are huge. Some Caps signed Stanley Cup merch and Ovi gear are still available.

Start your search and lock in your savings.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. Thank you in advance!