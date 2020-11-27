RMNB’s Gift Guide for Black Friday: 8 great items

Black Friday is here and now is the best time to buy your sports-related gifts for the holidays. There are several sales you can currently take advantage of that will net you big savings on hockey jerseys, hoodies, hats, and signed Capitals merchandise.

Not sure what to get your loved ones? Here are 8 suggestions.

Helpful hint: All the images are linked to the product being shown.

8) Alex Ovechkin Funko Chase Pop

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest player in Capitals history and the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup in 2018 was its best moment. Funko paired them together in a rare Funko Chase Pop (more info here). They’re not available in US stores but can be purchased through sellers on Ebay. John Carlson’s new Funko Pop can also be purchased on Fanatics.

7) A new Capitals jersey

Capitals authentic jerseys and replicas are massively on sale right now. Like this is the best time to buy – full stop. For fans excited about Henrik Lundqvist’s arrival in DC, you can also grab his new Caps sweater too.

6) Capitals slippers

These Capitals’ memory foam slippers are new to FOCO’s store and would go fanatastic with their incredible Capitals’ family pajamas, which are currently on sale and selling fast.

5) Alex Ovechkin’s The Goal bobblehead

Just like every Ovi bobblehead, this bobble is very close to selling out and being gone forever. Ovechkin bobbleheads, especially if you keep the box, appear to gain value over time. I’d love this gift. I’m sure the Caps fan in your family would too.

4) The RMNB mousepad

RMNB has a ton of great shirts, but I’m personally most proud of this mousepad design I did. Everything in the RMNB store is 25% off today.

3) This Alex Ovechkin signed championship banner photo

There are discounts galore here. Fanatics sells a ton of great signed items and there are some absolute gems still remaining from the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship if you search, which you can do right here.

2) Slapshot plush toy

Ethan, who is a big eagle guy because of dad, has one of these plush toys and loves it. It’d be a great stocking stuffer.

1) A mask

Keep your friends and loved ones safe during this pandemic with a new Capitals-branded mask. I’ve learned, by the way, that they also work well when changing diapers. There are also a bunch of awesome great Capitals’ stocking stuffers here.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.