Limited edition Alex Ovechkin Chase Funko Pops have hit the internet

In July, Funko announced its latest line of NHL Pops, which featured Capitals defenseman John Carlson.
The NHL line also included a Canada exclusive figurine of Alex Ovechkin in a white away jersey and an Ovi Chase Pop that has a miniaturized Stanley Cup inside. Chase Pops are rare variants of the originals that are usually printed at a rate of 1:6.
While these Ovi Pops are not available in US stores, both versions recently hit online stores like Amazon and eBay.
I recently nabbed one of the Chase Pop for $40. They usually sell for around $50. Here’s a closer look.
The Stanley Cup is placed on the left-hand side of the box and the figurine includes Ovi’s gap-toothed smile and yellow laces.
The original Ovi Pop rocked a Capitals’ third jersey and was a Fanatics exclusive. It was first released in December 2019 and was the most purchased item on fanatics.com that day. That Pop is still available for purchase as well.
Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On