Henrik Lundqvist practices with the Capitals for the first time

Henrik Lundqvist has arrived in DC.
On Monday, the future Hall of Famer took the ice with his new team for the very first time at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Lundqvist wore a Capitals practice jersey and his new lid painted by David Gunnarsson. He also rocked white goalie pads; he has not received his specially designed Weagle/Capitol Dome-designed pads yet.
“All eyes on the new guy,” the @Capitals wrote on Twitter.
This marks the second time Lundqvist has visited the Capitals practice facility since signing as an unrestricted free agent in October. Lundqvist brought his family down from New York City to DC on October 18. The King toured his new practice facility and saw the locker room for the first time.
Later, Lundqvist and his kids explored DC.
Lundqvist is expected to back up second-year phenom Ilya Samsonov next season.
