A first look at Henrik Lundqvist’s new Capitals mask

Henrik Lundqvist showed off his new Capitals pads last week and now we have a first look at his new goalie mask.

“Final pieces, it’s all coming together. #ALLCAPS,” Lundqvist wrote on social media.

He also posted this video on Instagram.

Hank’s red, white, and blue bucket features the Capitol building and two eagles, one of which is screaming (hm 🤔). Three stars on each side lead to Lundqvist’s new number, 35, on the chin. There is a Weagle texture that you can see when you catch the mask just at the right light. The mask is painted by David Gunnarsson.

Gunnarsson shared details about the mask and the process on his Instagram page:

It is with great joy I unleash the latest mask artwork for my friend Henrik Lundqvist🙏🏻⭐️. It was truly special to create and paint this Capitals piece for Henrik⭐️. We brainstormed together how to build the design, and pretty fast we came up with a plan👌🏻. Henrik wanted a completely new mask look✨, a totally new style for him💪🏻. For example Henrik always on all his masks for more than 20 years had small eletrical lightnings in the mask designs, not on this one. It is a design which live and breath the city of Washington🏙, it is a tribute to the fans of Capitals❤️. A crisp and clean design, but loaded with detail work and storytelling…👀📕 Henrik definitely wanted american bald eagles in the painting🦅. I made some test drawings how to build the story on the mask✍🏻, Henrik gave me green light🚦 and I picked up my airbrush guns and started to paint…🎨👨🏻‍🎨 We made two masks, same layout but different details and slightly more red on one of the masks. Thanks Henrik for the paint adventure🙏🏻🤓

This bucket is especially going to look so nice in these pads.

Can’t wait to see it all together on the ice, Hank!

Headline photo courtesy of @hlundqvist35/@daveartofficial