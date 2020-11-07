Henrik Lundqvist’s new pads for the Capitals includes Weagle logo and Capitol Building

Henrik Lundqvist will sport some of the boldest pads in Washington Capitals history when he eventually makes his on-ice debut for his former divisional rival next season.

Hank’s Bauer pads will be white and feature the Weagle logo and the Capitol Building. There are also navy stripes with white stars.

The release of Lundqvist’s new patriotic pads comes coincidentally on the same day that Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States.

Hank, who visited DC a few weeks ago, has already been practicing in a Capitals practice jersey back at home.

On Friday, Lundqvist also spent time autographing hundreds of Capitals items that are available in their team store on Fanatics. That includes his new jersey number in DC: 35.

Headline photo courtesy of @hlundqvist35