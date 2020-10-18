Henrik Lundqvist visits MedStar Capitals Iceplex, National Mall during weekend trip to DC

Henrik Lundqvist made his first visit to Washington DC since signing with the Capitals as an unrestricted free agent. Lundqvist posted several photos from the team’s practice facility, MedStar Capitals Iceplex, as well as the National Mall.

“Roadtrip,” Lundqvist wrote. “Checking out our new surroundings and we LIKE it😎”

Lundqvist also posed next to his new locker.

Lundqvist brought his two daughters along for the ride, Charlise and Juli. They could be seen in one of the photos doing cartwheels by the Washington Monument. They also danced on the sidewalk.

During an interview with Mike Vogel, Lundqvist admitted that his family played a big part in his decision to come to DC.

“Obviously, that’s one of the boxes you look at with a decision like this,” Lundqvist said. “I have two kids. They’re in school in New York. We’ll just have to play it by ear a little bit when we know the season starts. But that’s more of a practical thing. I think in this decision, it was most importantly a hockey decision. All the other things will work itself out. We spent our last 15 years [in New York]. Really enjoyed it. But we really look forward as a family and me as a player for a new chapter, a new opportunity, a new challenge.”

Headline photo courtesy of @hlundqvist35