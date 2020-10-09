No. 35: Henrik Lundqvist Capitals jerseys are now available

Henrik Lundqvist officially signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Capitals on Friday. In Washington, Lundqvist will wear his old Swedish number 35 as starter Ilya Samsonov already rocks 30.

For those of you who are interested in copping a Lundqvist Caps jersey, you can buy one in the Capitals’ store.

As of now, you have to customize either a Capitals’ authentic jersey or a replica, which is $50 cheaper.

In the customizable fields, just type in:

Lundqvist

35

For those of you who are looking for a cheaper option, you can customize a t-shirt as well.

There’s also a lot of cool Lundqvist merch available from his time in New York.

While losing Braden Holtby is heartbreaking, bringing in a Hall of Famer (and the prettiest goaltender in the league) softens the blow somewhat.

Who’s getting Hank’s Caps jersey?