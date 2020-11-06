Home / News / Pennsylvania sports fans celebrate state turning blue with Gritty memes, Mike Emrick goal call

By Ian Oland

November 6, 2020 3:11 pm

A large majority of America has had their eyes glued to the TVs since Election Day. Three days after the polls closed on Tuesday night, the winner of the Presidental Election has not been determined as several states are still too close to call.

At this point, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has accumulated 253 electoral votes, leaving him 17 votes shy of the 270 needed to win the election. Friday morning, however, there was a major development in Pennsylvania that puts the Scranton, PA native on the verge of the presidency.

After trailing President Donald Trump by 548k votes on Election Night, Biden made a comeback after collecting hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes were counted mostly from left-leaning Philadelphia. The city has voted for Vice President Biden over President Trump 80 to 20 percent.

Biden officially took the lead early this morning in the vote count, turning Pennsylvania blue. Left-leaning Pennsylvanian sports fans took to Twitter and used famous hockey figures from the state to celebrate.

Video

Penguins fan @amc424 dubbed a Mike Emrick goal call over a video of Pennsylvania turning blue. Emrick once lived in Hershey, PA. A picture of Flyers mascot Gritty flashes on the screen as well.

The video has gone viral on Twitter garnering over 3k retweets and 7k favorites.

Others on Twitter have turned to Gritty memes.

Meanwhile, Biden voters have taken to the streets to dance. One supporter dressed up as Gritty and called themselves PRITTY.

