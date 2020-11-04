Just *because* here’s video of Gritty destroying things in a Rage Room

By
Ian Oland
Hey, you. I hope you’re doing all right today. Not really? Yeah, there sure are lots of uncomfortable things happening in the news.
Anyway, I thought I’d share this video of Gritty smashing things in a Rage Room.
I hope that helps. Oh? You crave something more twisted? How about Gritty eating claymation penguins?
Maybe this compilation video featuring all of Tom Wilson’s hits and fights from the 2019-20 season will do the trick?
Take care ❤️
