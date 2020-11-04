Just *because* here’s video of Gritty destroying things in a Rage Room

Hey, you. I hope you’re doing all right today. Not really? Yeah, there sure are lots of uncomfortable things happening in the news.

Anyway, I thought I’d share this video of Gritty smashing things in a Rage Room.

Video

I hope that helps. Oh? You crave something more twisted? How about Gritty eating claymation penguins?

Maybe this compilation video featuring all of Tom Wilson’s hits and fights from the 2019-20 season will do the trick?

Take care ❤️