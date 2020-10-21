Capitals re-sign Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year, $800,000 contract

The Washington Capitals announced they re-signed Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year, $800,000 deal on Wednesday.

Siegenthaler, 23, was a restricted free agent and remained under team control after the Capitals extended a qualifying offer to the Swiss native on October 7.

SIEGS! The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year, $800,000 contract Full Details: https://t.co/5ccUhmXMy8#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/FUSJjPx88a — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 22, 2020

Siegenthaler registered nine points (2g, 7a) in a career-high 63 games last season. The left-handed shooting defenseman played huge minutes on the penalty kill; he led the Capitals in PK minutes per game (3:11) and placed 11th overall in the NHL. He also blocked a lot of shots (105) – second-most on the team.

Siegenthaler is regarded by @JFreshHockey as the best third-pairing defenseman in the league.

Jonas Siegenthaler, signed 1x$0.8 by WSH, has been arguably the league's best third pairing defenceman since entering the NHL. Limited usage and competition but eye-popping scoring chance prevention. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/lauzDaBEr6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 22, 2020

It’s unclear where Siegenthaler will fit in on the roster after the Capitals signed four different defensemen during free agency: Justin Schultz, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Paul LaDue (likely AHL), and Cam Schilling (likely AHL). The team also re-signed trade-deadline acquisition Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract.

The Capitals have seven healthy defenseman on the roster currently. This does not include Martin Fehervary who is NHL ready.

The signing also technically puts the Capitals a little over a million over the salary cap ($81.5 million) without Michal Kempny ($2.5 million AAV) placed on LTIR and off the books, per CapFriendly. That means Brian MacLellan still has about $1.5 million left to spend if Kempny misses the entire season.

More from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB