Caps sign defender Cameron Schilling

The Caps announced on Saturday afternoon that they have signed AHL defender Cam Schilling to a one-year, two-way deal.

Schilling previously played six games for the Capitals between 2012 and 2015. Recently he has been part of the Winnipeg Jets organization, playing most recently with the Manitoba Moose.

From the Caps:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Cameron Schilling to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$365,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Schilling, 32, recorded 24 points (5g, 19a) in 54 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) last season, which ranked second among team defensemen. The Carmel, Ind., native was originally signed by the Capitals on March 27, 2012 as a college free agent out of Miami University of Ohio. Schilling made his NHL debut with the Capitals on March 12, 2013 against the Carolina Hurricanes and appeared in six games with Washington from 2012-15. In 10 career NHL games with the Capitals and Winnipeg Jets, Schilling recorded one assist. In addition, Schilling played in 210 career AHL games with the Hershey Bears between 2011-15, recording 50 points (13g, 37a). In 544 career AHL games between the Ontario Reign, the Rockford IceHogs, Manitoba and Hershey, Schilling has recorded 183 points (43g, 140a).

