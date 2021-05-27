Connor McMichael and Cameron Schilling named to 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

Connor McMichael and his Hershey teammate Cameron Schilling were named to the 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team on Wednesday. The All-Star Teams were voted on by AHL coaches, players, and media in each of the league’s 28 active member cities.

This honor comes just a day after McMichael was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

🌟 The stars were out in all five divisions this year 🌟https://t.co/ZXAg5c1oUM | #AHLAwards pic.twitter.com/tduLhgAe3a — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 26, 2021

McMichael as a rookie led Hershey in both goals with 14 and total point scoring with 27 points in 33 games played. Schilling, an alternate captain, led all Hershey defenders in scoring with 19 points and was the top-scoring defender in the North Division overall.

Both McMichael and Schilling were key members of a Bears team that was the AHL’s best in the regular season in terms of winning percentage. McMichael did so as a 20-year-old in a stint that he wasn’t even supposed to be allowed to play due to the CHL/NHL age agreement. While Schilling got the nod as a 32-year-old in his second term with the Bears after starting his career in Hershey (2011-2015).

This award continues a run of recent hardware for the Bears as they also took home the North Division crown, MacGregor Kilpatrick Trophy for being the top team in the AHL, Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for Zach Fucale and Pheonix Copley letting in the fewest goals per game, and finally the aforementioned recognition McMichael got as a top rookie.

Headline photo courtesy of @connor91mcmichael