Connor McMichael named to AHL All-Rookie Team, first forward to do so in Hershey history

Connor McMichael was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team on Tuesday. The all-star team is voted on by coaches, players, and media in each of the league’s 28 active member cities.

The Caps 2019 first-round pick is the first forward in Hershey history to earn the honor. McMichael led the AHL-winning Bears in both goals with 14 and total point-scoring with 27 in 33 games played.

McMichael joins former Bears Mike Gaul (1997-98), Mike Green (2005-06), and John Carlson (2009-10) as the only Hershey rookies to get the distinction since it was started for the 1996-97 season. Green and Carlson went on to become Norris Trophy finalists in the NHL.

🏆 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗜𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 🏆@con91mcmichael has been named to @TheAHL's All-Rookie team, becoming the first Hershey forward in franchise history to earn this honor!https://t.co/50JCnZLuKI pic.twitter.com/dyHtpT3JeU — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 25, 2021

The 2021 season was an exciting one for McMichael as he started it off by winning a silver medal with Canada at the World Junior Championships. He also recorded his first professional hat trick in February, made his NHL debut with the Capitals, and led the entire AHL in game-winning goals with eight.

All of that came in a season that he wasn’t even supposed to be eligible to play in the AHL due to a NHL/CHL agreement that was disregarded this season due to the pandemic. McMichael made most of the rare opportunity becoming the first rookie to lead the Bears in scoring since Craig Fisher in 1990-91.

Congratulations to @con91mcmichael! He's been named the @CCMHockey/@TheAHL Player of the Week, and also takes home our final @psecu honors of the season. https://t.co/HDGMCMGkkJ pic.twitter.com/aP89xUoj5z — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 17, 2021

Connor will now go into the offseason preparing to make the Capitals from the outset of next season and earn a permanent spot in Peter Laviolette‘s lineup.

Headline photo: Kyle Mace/Chocolate Hockey