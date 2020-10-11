Capitals sign depth defenseman Paul LaDue, who has 69 games of NHL experience

The Washington Capitals have signed another right-handed shooting defenseman.

Late Saturday night, the Capitals announced they have to come to terms with Paul LaDue, after already inking Trever van Riemsdyk and Justin Schultz to free agency deals.

LaDue’s one-year pact with the Caps is worth $7000,000 and is one-way.

The 28-year-old played two games for the Los Angeles Kings and 48 games with the AHL Ontario Reign last season.

LaDue will likely spend the start of the next season with the Hershey Bears. Currently, the Bears a D corps that will look like this.

LaDue, Alexeyev, Fehervary, Geisser, Johansen, Schilling

LaDue’s signing appears to signal that the Capitals will not bring back Tyler Lewington as LaDue would fill a similar role.

LaDue is a former teammate of Shane Gersich at the University of North Dakota where the two won a national championship together during the 2015-16 season.

More from the Capitals:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Paul LaDue to a one-year, $700,000 contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. LaDue, 28, recorded an assist in two games with the Los Angeles Kings last season. Additionally, the 6’2”, 200-pound defenseman registered 27 points (9g, 18a) in 48 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Grand Forks, N.D., native recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 33 games with the Kings in the 2018-19 season. LaDue led all team defensemen with at least 15 games played in shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (402 shot attempts for, 393 against) and ranked second in hits per 60 minutes of play (7.01). LaDue attended the University of North Dakota, winning an NCAA Championship during the 2015-16 season. Originally selected by Los Angeles in the sixth round, 181st overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, LaDue has 18 points (5g, 13a) in 69 career NHL games.

Headline photo: NHL headshot